Stakeholders Advise Avengers Against Attacks -Flay FG Over Unfulfilled Promises

As the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) plans renewed onslaughts on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, stakeholders in the region have sued for peace, urging the militant group to shelve its planned hostilities.

A group known as Niger Delta Coalition against Violence, (NDCAV) believes that resumption of hostilities by the militant group would put the lives of the people in the region at risk.

President of the group, Comrade Lekia Christian disclosed in an interview, that consultations and constructive engagements with the Federal Government will make meaningful impact in the agitation rather than viotent attacks.

He said that the region was already vulnerable to militarization, as a result of the various military activities such as Operation Crocodile Smile.

Lekia said, the Niger Delta people had enough of military operations that have led to colossal losses in the past, the psyche of the people have been battered, we through such military operations, we are just picking up the crumbs of our collective lives as a people, we cannot afford another round of humiliation by such military offensives”.

The activist, however, flayed the Federal Government for not giving due attention to the development of the Niger Delta to assuage the development neglect in the region.

In a similar vein, the host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, (HosTcom), Ijaw Ethnic Nationality, Delta State, has also appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers to rescind its decision to resume hostilities in the region.

Chairman of the body, Mr Kingsley Ikiere, while reacting to the decision of the militant group to resume fresh offensive in the region, said the action would breed escalating tension in Niger Delta communities.

Ikiere, said the ceasefire declared by the militant group months ago should be sustained as it led to relative peace in the region.

“I appeal to the Niger Delta Avengers to give peace a chance and adopt dialogue. I know that the people of the region are tired of the failed promises of the federal governments, but dialogue remains the best option.

“We have enjoyed relative peace since the declaration of ceasefire by the Niger Delta Averagers oil production has picked up since the militant group pulled out of the creeks. I want to appeal that the prevailing peace should be sustained”, he stated.

The HOSTCOM chairman who berated the Federal Government for not keeping to its promises to the people of the Niger Delta, stated that the Federal Government should “treat the development of the Niger Delta region as a national emergency to address issues of economic imbalances and injustices perpetrated against the people”.

By: Taneh Beemene.