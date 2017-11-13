RVHA To Monitor MDAs

The Rivers State House of Assembly has pledged to step-up its oversight functions in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The declaration was made by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani during last Wednesday’s plenary.

The declaration is coming on the heels of a report by the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, Hon. Evans Bipi on one Mr. Elekima Princewill and the State Hospitals Management Board.

The Committee report had indicted the board over the way it handled a matter between it and Princewill who was dismissed from service over alleged embezzlement of fund totaling N11,000 sometime in 1989, but later reabsorbed.

Before ruling on the matter, members of the House carpeted the board fon high handedness and insensitivity. Hon. Chisom Dike of Oyigbo Constituency averred that it was high time the Assembly began to monitor activities of MDAs.

Dike said” “we should look into what the board does and they should be invited”.

The lawmaker noted that Assembly serves as a watchdog and conscience of the society and therefore would always seek to redress injustice at any time.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Benebo Anabraba who opened debate on the matter denied the action of the board saying: “it’s a case of people who use government office as private business. For the fact they could not prove the claim of stealing, this man has fought this battle because he believes he is innocent”.

On his part, the lawmaker representing Khana 11 in the House, Hon. Friday Nkee-e lambasted the borad for what he described as selective implementation of report that had been made on the matter in the past by the then Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Nkee-e declared, “public service is not a private company in private company you can hire and fire at will, but in public service, there is a procedure”.

The Khana 11 lawmaker lamented that Princewill was dehumanized and described the board’s action as appalling.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker remarked that injustice anywhere is injustice all over,” adding that , “in public service, a leader should see everybody as his own, not minding creed and ethnicity. This matter cannot be swept under the carpet”.