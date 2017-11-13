Police Nab Three Bank Robbery Suspects In A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has arrested a gang responsible for series of bank robberies in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said this in Uyo while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

Muazu said that the suspected robbers were arrested on November 3 in Eket Local Government Area, after they had robbed a person of N1 million, which the victim had withdrawn from a bank in Eket.

“The suspects namely, Hycent Loveday Bright, Menford Austine and John Usam Chibueze, were arrested on November 3, 2017 at Eket, following a sustained monitoring.

“Our Team at Eket received a distress call that a robbery was going on at Food Affairs, opposite First Bank in Eket.

“One Nkereuwem Bassey Akpan, withdrew the sum of N1 million from First Bank, Eket, and was trailed and blocked by the suspects before robbing the victim of the said amount,” Muazu said.

He said items recovered from the suspects include: one Toyota Avalon with registration number NCH 28 ST with ignition key.

Other items were: cash in the sum of N521, 300, one Techno phone, and ATM cards.

The commissioner said that the leader of the gang, Hycent Bright, was based in Eket while the other gang members usually came to the state from Rivers.

He added that a total of 104 suspects were arrested for various offences across the state in the last two months.

According to him, the suspects were arrested for crime ranging from cult activities, kidnapping, robbery and child theft.

He said that most of the suspects had been charged to court while others were under investigation.

He commended the Akwa Ibom Government and other security agencies for supporting the police to reduce crime to its barest minimum.