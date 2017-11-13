Police Kill Five Kidnap Suspects In C’River

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Police Command in Cross River has rescued a lady (name unknown) and killed five suspected kidnappers in Ikom Local Government Area.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Irene Ugbo, disclosed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Calabar.

Irene said the suspected kidnappers had been under the trail of the police for four-days since the incident occurred.

She explained that men of the SARS unit on gathering intelligence information traced the kidnappers to their hideout in the bush where the shooting occurred.

“Our men today had an encounter with some kidnappers in Ikom Local Government Area while trying to rescue an abducted woman in their captivity.

“During the process of rescuing the victim, the kidnappers engaged our men in an exchange of fire and we were able to rescue the woman while five of the kidnappers were shot dead.

“We also arrested two of the kidnappers and our men are bringing them down to Calabar as we speak,’’ she said.

The spokesperson urged members of the public to always avail the command of timely and useful information that would help it to respond to emergency cases on time.