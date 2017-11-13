Oil, Gas Stakeholders Berate FG-Over Road Neglect

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have expressed disappointment over the deplorable state of the Port Harcourt-Aba express road, with a call on the Federal Government to fix the road to alleviate the plight of the people.

A former chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Comrade Chika Onuegbu who commented on the poor state of the road said it was a shame that a major federal road that links the resource base of the nation was grossly neglected.

Onuegbu who is a key stakeholder in the Nigeria oil and gas sector, said it was ironical that the Federal Government would remain insensitive to the cry of the people to fix the Eleme axis of the East-West Road and the Port Harcourt-Aba express road, which links the oil and gas free zone authority, Indorama Eleme Petro-chemical and the Port Harcourt refinery, all of which produce the major revenue used to drive the Nigerian economy.

The union leader and activist called on the Federal Government to immediately fix the road, especially during this dry season to lessen the sufferings of the people.

Also speaking, the chairman, Port Harcourt zone of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Comrade Alex Agwanwor decried the poor state of the Port Harcourt-Aba express road, which he described as a death trap.

The NUPENG chairman said most tankers conveying petroleum products had got damaged on the said road, of which members of the union lost their lives.

Agwanwor, commended the Rivers State government for its intervention in carrying out remediation work on the Eleme axis of the East-West road, and called on other stakeholders to complement the effort of the Rivers State Government in fixing the road.

He said that it was regrettable that money required to generate over 40 percent of the federal budget was from oil and gas but the road leading to the revenue base of the nation was abandoned.