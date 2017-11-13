N’Delta Stakeholders Laud FG On Youth Training Scheme

The training of 10,000 Niger Delta youths on oil and gas pipeline surveillance by the Federal Government has been described by stakeholders in the region as a panacea for unemployment, youth restiveness and insecurity in the region.

Some stakeholders who spoke during the graduation of 1,000 Rivers youths under the pipeline surveillance training programme at the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) training camp at Nonwa commended the Federal Government for carrying out the project, stating that it would go a long way to address the challenges of pipeline vandalism.

Chairman of Host Communities of Oil and Gas Production in Nigeria (HOSTCOM) Rivers State chapter, Chief Apollos Amadi, who spoke at the event, said the training and successful graduation of the 1,000 beneficiaries from Rivers State would provide them with job opportunities.

He congratulated the graduands and expressed satisfaction over their peaceful conduct during the period of training, adding that they would be deployed accordingly and provided with incentives for duties as soon as possible.

The HOSTCOM chairman also commended the Commandant-General of the camp, Abdullahi Sammonday for his diligence and professional vigour in carrying out the training programme within a period of two weeks.

In his remark, the Commandant-General of the camp, Abdullahi Sammonday, lauded the graduating surveillance officers for their peaceful conduct during the training programme and urged them to be good ambassadors in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing the gathering, the chairman planning committee of the event, Brigadier-General Elton David Amah (rtd), described the training programme as successful, adding that the beneficiaries should see their mandate of guarding oil pipelines and protecting the environment of the Niger Delta as important.

He said the Federal Government was committed to reducing unemployment in the Niger Delta region through the provision of job opportunities and engagement of youths in active economic activities.

Some of the beneficiaries of the training, who spoke with our correspondent expressed gratitude to the Federal Government over the opportunity and promised to carry out their duties effectively.