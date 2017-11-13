Firm Empowers 200 Graduates In Delta

An oil servicing firm, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited has stated that about 200 indigenes from the various Isoko communities in Delta State have been gainfully engaged in graduate employment in the OML 30 operations.

The Manager Government and Community Relations of the company, Mr Funkakpo Fufeyin disclosed this in a press statement made available to The Tide.

He said the company was consistent with its host community development policies, saying that it would adhere to its agreements with its partners.

The statement which was a fall out of a meeting held between the company, Isoko host communities and stakeholders from clusters 5,6 and 9 at Oleh, Delta State, indicated that “all outstanding quick-win projects for the communities have been approved for execution between now and the end of December 2017”.

It added that: “Heritage will commence scholarship payments for its scholarship scheme this month”, while all complaints and issues raised by the leaders, host communities and other critical stakeholders would be treated with paramount concern.

The statement disclosed that the company would not compromise standards in its operations, as it would continue to adhere to international best practices.

Part of measure of attaining mutual relationship among the partners, according to the statement is to consistently engage leaders of the host communities, in discussions to explore avenues of promoting mutual growth and strengthening partnership in business concern.