Don Tasks FG On Infrastructure Dev

The Federal Government

has been advised to make fundamental change that would facilitate rapid provision of infrastructural development, which has remained a huge challenge to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently a university lecturer in the Department of curriculum studies and Instructional Technology, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Mr Adolphus Dokubo, stressed that even as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) was targeting over N3.2 trillion to scale up infrastructure development in the country it launched a Public Private Partnership (PPP) snooping web portal for good governance and accountability.

He is requesting the Federal Government to increase yearly allocations to enable the commission do the best to the Nigerian people.

Dokubo said the present dispensation should specifically explore and implement schemes, especially PPP that will help achieve desired level of infrastructure in Nigeria.

He explained that the disclosure initiative should be designed to enhance transparency and prudent management of resources that come when government is poised to attract private investment and expertise to boost the nation’s infrastructural development.

According to him, this initiative should not only be relevant but timely, stressing that given the huge capital layout required to address the massive infrastructure deficit in Nigeria as private sector is expected to play critical role to providing basic infrastructure in collaboration with good agenda of government under PPP plans.

“I applaud that the challenges are daunting and enormous but we are resolute in our determination to ensure the benefits of PPPs by creating needed enabling environment for the schemes to flourish in Nigeria,” he said.

The academic scholar lamented that several intervention programmes were initiated in the past to bridge the high infrastructure gap in the country without much progress due mainly to corruption, mismanagement and outright divertion of resources meant for the provision of critical infrastructure to Nigerians. He further disclosed that the commission’s target of N3.2 trillion fell shot of the total funds required to build robust infrastructure that would be a pride to the nation.

As he puts it, Nigeria is challenged by massive infrastructure deficit in housing, roads, airports and in other areas and that with the best infrastructure, the nation would be the hub of development in Africa.

He said that the infrastructural needs of Nigeria, far exceeds what the government could handle.

By: Bethel Sam Toby & Peace Kasarachi Ihedoro.