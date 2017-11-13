Don Seeks Regulation Of Air Pollution

A university teacher at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Ordinioha Best has called on governments at all levels to enforce strict regulations that will checkmate the glaring increase of air pollution in the country.

Ordinioha said such measures would help to preserve the nation’s environment from environmental degradation as well as save humanity from diseases that are associated with air borne pollutions.

The Professor of Preventive and Social Medicine made the call during the one-day Breakfast Academy on “Environmental Health in Rivers State: Myths, Realities and Solutions”, organised by the Advancement and Linkages Centre of the Rivers State University in collaboration with Selemati Foundation last Tuesday at the RSU, in Port Harcourt.

In his lead presentation, Ordinioha noted that a better way of enforcing existing legislation was to ensure that polluters pay fully for damages done to the physical environment and also to humans.

On the issue of flooding in the state, Ordinioha who is a professor in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine in the University of Port Harcourt, charged the government to refocus on disaster management rather than disaster relief, explaining that the popular practice of disaster relief was expensive and can be compared with “medicine after death”.

He said rainy season was the best time to assess the risk of flood in various communities as appropriate preventive measures can be put in place. Also speaking at the programme, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom of the Department of Sociology in the University of Port Harcourt said air pollution can be controlled through gas flare legislation and through increased domestic gas utilisation, adding that the granting of licenses for modular refineries would put an end to illegal bunkering which is known in the local parlance as “Kpofire” industry. On her part, the Director of the Centre, Akpezi Ogbuiwe said the Breakfast Academy which is the place where to learn and solve problems together, is the brainchild of the Advancement and Linkages Centre.

By: Akujobi Amadi & Agnes Onwii.