Church Honours Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Felix Odungweru has been conferred with a meritorious award for his contributions to the growth of St. Thomas Anglican Church Choir Diobu.

The award was conferred on the Permanent Secretary during the 2017 Choral Festival of the church in Port Harcourt.

The Tide learnt that Mr. Odungweru who is a former Choir Master of the church joined the church choir at the age of 13 and left at the age of 45.

Also honoured by the church were Sir Oliver Okia, Ibinabo Thompson, Idala E. Idola, Chu L. Chu, among others.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the award, Mr. Odungweru commended the choir for recognising his little contributions to the church, adding that the situation would spur him to give his best to the service of God and humanity.

The Permanent Secretary said that St. Thomas Church established years ago has recorded great strides in the spread of the gospel of Christ across Port Harcourt City and its environs.

He stressed the need for the younger generations to devote their time and energy to the service of Christ, adding that dedication and patience are qualities required for success in life.

Earlier, Rev. Godfrey O. Onochie commended the Choir for presenting Dettingen TeDeum, describing it as a great canticle of the Anglican Church.