ALFAN Wants RSG To Revive Songhai Farm

Chairman of All Farmers

Association of Nigeria (ALFAN) in Rivers State, Rev. Roland Brown has called on the state government to do all it can to revive the Songhai Farm in Tai Local Government Area.

Brown in an exclusive chat with The Tide said the farm is one crucial government agency capable of engendering agricultural activities in the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent pronouncement by Governor Nyesom Wike to empower farmers and provide agriculture development loans for youths, the ALFAN chairman said Songhai farm can provide manpower training for the teeming population of unemployed youths.

The ALFAN boss advised against abandoning the multi-billion naira agriculture facility, as it has the capacity to boost food production, training of farmers and assist in tourism development.

He insisted that Songhai farm has huge potentials in livestock production and fisheries, stating that if the state government injects more funds into the facility, it would create jobs for the host communities.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Charles Nwaorgu, has restated government’s resolve in reviving some public-owned agriculture development agencies .

Nwaorgu gave the assurance when he visited some facilities under his ministry.

promising that the cassava processing plant at Oyigbo and Songhai farm at Tai would be given adequate attention by the Wike-led government.

The commissioner maintained that agriculture remains a key sector in the present administration’s guest to empower youths and create employments.