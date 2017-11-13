2018 Rivers Budget: Community Lists Projects

As preparations for the 2018 Rivers State Budget hit advanced stage, the people of Bille Kingdom have listed some projects to be included in the proposed Appropriation bill.

They are the Sand filling and Shore protection of Bille Kingdom and its satellite communities and canalisation of other several meandering creeks

The Bille Chiefs Council made these demands when they met with the lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo over the weekend.

The Chiefs also appealed that the ongoing reconstruction work at the Bille/ Bonny jetty should actually serve their interest on completion and not in name.

The Vice Chairman of Bille Council of Chiefs led by Alabo Ibitamino Denis Minapakama , commended the lawmaker for his pragmatic representation and his onerous efforts in ensuring that a Bille indigene occupied the position of Chairman of the Local Government Area.

They expressed gratitude to Governor Nyesom Wike for the appointment and the ongoing reconstruction of abandoned school and primary Health Centre in the Kingdom.

The Chiefs however restated their call for the upgrading of their traditional Stool from Third Class to First Class status.

Responding, Hon. Dagogo, who also doubles as the House Committee Chairman on Education, said he was humbled by their words of wisdom and encouragement from the Chiefs.

He reiterated that as Degema representative in the State Assembly, his priority is service delivery to his constituents. He promised to work towards the inclusion of the sand filling and shore protection in the budget as requested by the chiefs.