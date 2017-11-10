Wike Returns, Pledges Projects Sustenance – As RSG Seeks Understanding On Rumuola-Aba Road Project

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured the people of the state that he will sustain the delivery of development projects across the state.

The governor, who returned to Rivers State, yesterday, after his international and national engagements, was received at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Emeka Woke.

Wike immediately embarked on project inspection as he visited the ongoing reconstruction of a section of Aba Road at Garrison.

The governor directed the contractor to ensure that the reconstruction work is completed on time and on schedule.

Hundreds of residents trooped out at Garrison to welcome the governor.

They sang the governor’s praises for working for the people of the state.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was on Monday, October 30, 2017 honoured with the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award “ at the United Nations Plaza by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) .

On November 6, 2017, Wike was in the United Kingdom, where he delivered a lecture at Chatham House, London on “Defining Development for Rivers State and Steps to Sustainable Implementation”.

Earlier before the lecture, he had held fruitful talks with the management of the Financial Times of London on possible ways to project Rivers State before the international community while he was later hosted to a business dinner by the Westminster Africa Business Group in London, during which both parties discussed investment opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah has appealed to motorists and other road users to bear with the Rivers State Government over the present inconveniences caused by the on-going construction work around the Rumuola-Aba Road bridge in Port Harcourt.

In a press statement, last Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, Okah said the current work going on around the Rumuola-Aba Road axis was huge as a result of the damage arising from the neglect of the road for a long time by the Federal Government.

“The neglect of that portion of Aba Road by the Federal Government had caused extensive damage, giving rise to deep gullies and recalcitrant flooding, which can only be remedied by equally extensive work,” Okah explained.

He noted that the state government was concerned about the early completion of the project to reduce the discomfort suffered by affected road users.

According to Okah, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has no tolerance for shoddy job or delayed project.

The commissioner, therefore, assured Rivers people that the project, when completed, would guarantee free flow of traffic, drain flood, beautify the area and promote the welfare and happiness of the people.

“However, Port Harcourt-Aba Road is under the control of the Federal Government but the current intervention is done by the Rivers State Government in the spirit of Governor Wike’s belief that the pursuit of the happiness of Rivers people is paramount,” Okah added.

In a related development, the Rivers State Government has expressed gratitude at the massive support from members of the public in appreciation of the people-oriented projects of the Rivers State Government under Governor Nyeson Wike.