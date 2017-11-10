RSG’ll Continue To Back Security Agencies -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration will continue to support security agencies through the provision of logistical support for them to create a secured environment for investments to thrive.

Speaking during the public presentation of a book titled: “Community Policing in Nigeria: Myth or Reality” written by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Uche Chukwuma (rtd) in Port Harcourt, Wike said that his administration will not be deterred by the illegal actions of some policemen.

The governor, who was represented at the book presentation by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, also urged the people of Rivers State to speak out against the evils of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for their own protection.

He said: “We have done everything humanly possible to ensure that we encourage all the security agencies to carry out their duties in line with their constitutional mandate.

“Our support for security agencies is aimed at creating the right environment for businesses to thrive and for investors to troop into the state and invest in meaningful ventures,” he said.

The governor added: “It is important that we also police the police. Like the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that commits crime against the people of the state, people need to speak out. People must continue to voice out their anger and grievances against SARS and other erring police officers to check their excesses.”

He urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police to work towards promoting the rule of law, instead of using their privileged position to harass law abiding citizens.

The governor lauded Chukwuma for his contributions to the maintenance of security, urging serving officers to emulate him.

He said: “The friends, well-wishers and friends of Dr Uche Chukwuma and the state are gathered today to celebrate this outstanding retired police officer because of his contributions to the country.

“You are a man of character, a man who is not intimidated, and a man who does not flow with the tide. After the 2015 elections, we know the role the police played. But when you were called to testify, you stood for yourself and for your God.

“As a state, we celebrate you and salute your courage. We also encourage other officers to exhibit courage on the side of truth and to understand that there is a judgment day after your service,” he stressed.

In his remarks, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Uche Chukwuma (rtd) said the book was aimed at improving the relationship between the police and the community.

Chukwuma said the book will enhance the security architecture of the country, noting that community policing was the engine room of potent security architecture for any nation, and urged all stakeholders to key into its framework.