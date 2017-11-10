Recession:Don Recommends Neo-Liberalism Option

A university teacher, Dr Abiodun Adelegan has said that adoption of the neo-liberalism economic model and tenents will be a way to get Nigeria out of its current economic recession.

He said that the problem facing every economy is similar, irrespective of the approaches, pointing out that Nigeria is wrongly practising the neo-liberalism economic method, by the ways she is a approaching it.

Adelegan, who disclosed this in his speech while presenting a paper titled: “Re- Adopting the idea of neo-liberalism as a way out of recession” during the South-South Economic Conference (SSEC) at the University of Port Harcourt noted that the practice of true neo-liberalism method is based on strong institutional framework and that it has helped in the development of advanced countries.

“The economy should be run with strong institutions in the tenent of neo-liberalism. This is very important for economic survival and development of any nation”, he stated.

The university don also highlighted that maximum competition and free trade, among others, are the basic tenents of neo-liberalism.

He also pointed out that insecurity is also a contributor to economic recession and urged the Federal Government to check insecurity in all forms and curtail it with all seriousness.

Also in her own assertion as to what has kept Nigeria’s economic development down for so long, Dr Rachael Oghene in her paper titled: “Foreign Institution Loan and Inclusive Growth in Nigeria” stated that most of the loans collected by government in Nigeria and Africa in general are not properly used for the purpose for which they were meant.

She said that Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and other Asian Tigers used such loans purposefully for their economic development.

“The Keynasian economic Theory urges that it is good to borrow money for development project, so far as it is used for the purpose”, she said.

Oghene, who is a lecturer in the Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics at the Rivers State University , however, regretted that loans collected from the IMF had not been helful to Nigeria’s development .

She said that only loan from the Worlk Bank and other development agencies have been helpful in addressing poverty in Nigeria.