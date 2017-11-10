Pharmacist Tasks Media On Health Sector

Renowned pharmacist in Rivers State, Jack Stephen has solicited the Nigerian media to canvass for more funds to support the health ministries and agencies to improve the health sector.

Stephen who made the call in Port Harcourt last Monday, in an interview with The Tide said that the government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari needed to redefine a more purposeful future for the sector in this dispensation.

He restated the commitment of the health sector in achieving the Universal Health Coverage Programme aimed at providing health care services to Nigerians without financial difficulties.

Stephen called on the media to join other stakeholders in canvassing for more funding for the health sector, stressing that the challenges facing the sector are enormous.

According to him, “there is need for wealthy individuals to invest in the health sector as business venture, I told Nigerians to put their resources in the health sector for them to achieve sustainable development”.

He further explained that there was need to also hold state governments accountable of progress or otherwise in the health sector in their respective states since health is in the concurrent list of the Nigerian Constitution and that State must have the budget line on it.

He therefore, called for synergy between the Federal and State governments for better and result-orientated health care delivery, adding that health care is a fundamental right of the people of Nigeria.

On better funding for the sector, he said that the health sector requires more funding to enable the sector tackle the numerous disease out-breaks in the rural communities of Nigeria.

He also called for full implementation of the National Health Act which, he noted, would drastically solve the issues with primary and secondary levels of health care delivery in the country.