PDP Woos Atiku Ahead Of 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent an important message to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, urging him to return to the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Atiku was a member of the party before moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2015 elections and even contested in the presidential primaries but lost to eventual winner, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Adamawa State chapter of the opposition party made the call to Atiku during its stakeholders meeting last Wednesday.

Shehu Tahir who is the state chairman of the PDP said Atiku should return to the party he helped built.

He said: “It is not a wise decision for Atiku to abandon the house he helped to build, so we want him back.’’

He noted that the problem that caused the mass defection away from the party has been solved.

“We are calling on Atiku Abubakar, who is among the PDP founding fathers, not to abandon the house he had helped to build. “This is because the party needs him now to continue from where he stopped,’’ he added. Tahir urged the stakeholders to prevail on the former vice president to return to the party.

“We urge our stakeholders to prevail on him and others who left to reconsider their decision and return to the party,” he stated. He said the doors of the party were open for anyone who wants to join and that they were prepared to defeat the ruling party in 2019.