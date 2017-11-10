On Avengers’ New Threat

Last Friday, one of the militant groups riding roughshod in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), announced a sudden suspension of the unilateral ceasefire it declared in August 2016 and threatened renewed attacks on oil and gas facilities in the region.

The NDA, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Murdoch Agbinibo, and published on its website, accused the Federal Government of glaring insincerity, threatening to resume its ‘Operation Red Economy’ with which it scuttled the nation’s oil production activities for the most part of last year.

“Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign which we operated successfully without any casualties. We shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flare gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region. We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers,” the group declared.

The Avengers equally berated the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) – a body of respected elders from the region, alongside a runaway militant leader, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, for persuading them to halt hostilities while doing little or nothing to ensure that the Federal Government fulfilled any one of the items on the 16-point agenda submitted to it, on behalf of the region, by the elders forum since November 1, 2016.

The boys are particularly piqued by the suspicion that the government is rather using persons in the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Transportation Ministry to prop up a rival group, the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, against them and the region’s overall interest.

In declaring its now suspended ceasefire more than a year ago, the NDA actually demonstrated to the nation, and indeed the entire world, that it genuinely seeks a peaceful resolution of the Niger Delta debacle. While The Tide commends the group for this rare display of maturity, especially in the face of the government’s apparent lethargy in resolving the issues raised in the PANDEF document, we however, align ourselves with well-meaning groups and individuals in appealing to the Avengers to shelve their new threat and help avert any further worsening of the region’s already endangered environment.

As for the Federal Government, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the present administration is buying time in tackling the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region. It is, indeed, regrettable that rather than deploy part of the petrodollars accruing from the region in addressing some of its glaring challenges, the authorities in Abuja prefer to sink over $3 billion into fruitless hydrocarbon exploration around the Lake Chad Basin and the Benue Trough, while also embarking on the laying of a 1,000-kilometre pipeline from a refinery in neighbouring Niger Republic to Kaduna. It is surely not lost on us that all this is being done in the hope of an early crude oil discovery elsewhere in the country and thus call the Niger Delta’s bluff.

Much as we may admit that there has been an attempt at increasing allocations to projects touching on the Niger Delta in the just-presented 2018 Appropriations Bill, we also fear that the usual poor budget implementation may frustrate the Niger Delta plan. In any case, no amount of budgetary politics would serve to assuage the people in place of such simple demands as the relocation of oil company head offices to the region, review of oil bloc licensing processes, modular refineries licensing, clean-up of oil pollution sites across the region, among others.

Be that as it may, we fear that a resumption of oil facility bombings and expatriate kidnappings in the Niger Delta would lead to a depletion of the nation’s external reserves and have sorry implications for an already beleaguered naira. Food prices that are yet to stabilise would head further North as a result of forex scarcity to pay for imported goods and services.

Nigeria is currently nursing her bruises from a fast and furious economic recession; she surely cannot afford to experience any action that would result in the disruption of oil production activities. For three years running, the nation’s budgets have been partly financed by huge borrowings; government, therefore, needs the stream of revenue from an active petroleum industry to set off such deficit finances.

The Tide believes that room still exists for a lasting peace in the Niger Delta region. It certainly will not come through the type of threats being issued by the NDA against oil installations, including the Egina FPSO. It also will not be achieved by the establishment of a military garrison near Gbaramatu (Delta State) as is being suspected.