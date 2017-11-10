Ogu/Bolo Remains PDP Stronghold – LG Boss

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Mary Minaseichinbo has reiterated that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only party acceptable to Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

Minaseichinbo made the assertion on the sideline of the inauguration of the National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum, Ogu/Bolo LGA Executive Committee at the St Martins State School Field, Ogu at the weekend.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman opines that PDP has the full support of people of the area and are ever ready to demonstrate their loyalty in any form and at all times.

According to her, the developmental strides of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the State and in Ogu/Bolo have clearly shown them that PDP is the only party on ground in the LGA. She thanked Governor Wike for his sterling leadership qualities, assuring that the people of Ogu/Bolo will ever be grateful to him, for his show of love.

However, the LGA Executive Committee of the PDP Ex-Councillors Forum has Hon. Fiberesima Minaseichinbo as Coordinating; Eugene Enos, Deputy Coordinator; Tomonitonke Omineokuma, Secretary; Daniel Tamuno, Asst Secretary; James Napthtali, organising Secretary; Dokubo Dokubo, Publicity Secretary; Ebenezer Akarokeka, Financial Secretary and Felix Samuel, Treasurer. The rest are Sam Shedrack, Auditor Fubara Adoku, Welfare Officer; Hannah Lasele, Women Leader; Oxford Ayopiri, Provost I; Kennedy Alabo, Provost II; while ThankGod Iruene, Iriso Owubo, Sunday Cheyeinabuoso and Stephen Oloko are Ex-officio members.