Monarch Charges Youth On Productive Ventures

A traditional ruler in Rivers State, Chief Anthony Woherem, the Ebi Kamini of Rumuokwuta has advised youths in the state to channel their energies and potentials to activities that would engender economic prosperity and boost self sufficiency in their lives.

Woherem who gave the advice during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday expressed worry over the increasing involvement of youths in cultism, violence, kidnapping, vices. Describing, the youth as the active population in any given nation, the monarch decried the absence of many youths in active and profitable economic activities and urged them to acquire basic skills and career development to earn a legitimate living.

The traditional ruler said, “youths are gifted with talents, vigour and other social gifts, they should look inwards and have faith in God, and resist being used as mercenaries to commit crimes”.

Woherem who is also a business executive, emphasized the importance of security in the socio-economic development of the state and urged all stakeholders to contribute towards a secure society for the interest of all, and expressed sympathy for the families of victims killed in the state.

“I want to say I sympathize with every one affected, directly or indirectly. Security of lives and property is paramount for growth and unity of any strong democracy”, he stated.

Commenting on the recent order on the Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS) by authorities of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area to vacate the international market in Obio/Akpor, the monarch noted that the market is strategic economically and of great importance, and urged the parties involved to follow due process in their actions.