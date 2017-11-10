‘Imo Indigenes Constitute 60% Workforce At Mbakwe Airport’

It is now clear that indigenes of Imo State in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria constitute about 60 per cent of the 185 staff that are on the pay roll of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

The Airport Manager, Mr Henry Efobi, who disclosed this to newsmen in an interview at the airport said that it is part of the strategy adopted by the FAAN management to address some grievances of the people.

Efobi explained that he had not experienced the issue of communities holding the airport manager hostage to drive home their grievances, pointing out that he had studied their grievances and know what they are looking for.

“I told my Managing Director, Engr Saleh Dunroma, about the issue and he listened. So, we adopted some strategies, for example, the indigenes constitute about 60 per cent of the 185 staff that is on our pay roll.

“We have been helping them through employment. We were able to do this through the goodwill of the Managing Director of FAAN, Engr Saleh Dunoma, who is a very good administrator”, he said.

The Owerri airport boss also described Dunoma as a listening leader with focus and robust leadership qualities, adding that issues aimed at moving the airport forward were discussed and that he had always been in contact with the natives.

He said: “Whenever they want to do anything, they tell me and I give them advice too. Such understanding and rapport have helped to reduce that agitation which they feel is against them.

Efobi also explained that the Federal Government, on its part, has also been doing something, especially in the area of security, as the Nigeria Airforce personnel now patrol the airport premises.