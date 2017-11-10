Group Partners Rivers Community On Projects Execution

A United Nations-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Sustainable Citizens Participation (SCP) in the Niger Delta, AFR HEALTH Project says it is partnering with Ebogoro community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State to carry out some community development projects in the area.

A statement by AFRIHEALTH, Duty bearer, Meg Ohia, said in a Mini Town Hall meeting with representatives of the community, that “it was agreed that replacement of roofing sheets for primary schools for some less privileged primary schools pupils form its immediate term project.”

The AFRIHEALTH Duty bearer further disclosed that to ensure timely actualization of the programme, a 20-member community consultative committee (CCC) was inaugurated, stressing that the mission of the organization is to contribute to sustainable development of communities in the Niger Delta region, noting that the programmes were funded by the United Nations Democratic Fund (UNDEF).

On nomination and election of the (CCC) members, it said the election was done by nomination and voting from the lists of 50 members from the council of chiefs and elders, women, CDC, youth and non indigene, with each group having five representatives in the committee.

She disclosed that in the medium term, cassava grinding machines would be provided in the community while in the long term, it would construct primary school classrooms.

According to the statement, the projects were priority needs which were identified at a meeting between SCP representatives and traditional rulers council, community development committee (CDCs), women, youth and other stakeholders in the community.

“The needs assessments of the community was done using the harmonized coping matrix system on a flip chart for all to see and contribute accordingly. The needs, in order of preference, were captured in the plan of action chart”, the statement explained.