Ghana To Resolve Trade Complaints Of Nigerians

The Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah, says Ghana is committed to resolving complaints of Nigerians not being given fair trading opportunities in their market.

Ahenkorah spoke in Lagos, during the Ghana Export Promotion Council Special Day held as part of activities at the ongoing 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair.

He said that there was no need for animosity between both countries, as they are brothers.

The deputy minister said a committee from both nations had been formed to resolve the issues speedily.

According to him, both countries need to strengthen trade relations and evolve innovative transactions that transcend blocs to boost mutually beneficial economic relations.

“It is important that we trade among each other to enhance our economies.

“We in Ghana are ready to do business with Nigeria and we hope Nigerians would do business with us because we see Nigeria as our big brother.

“When we see trade restrictions coming from our senior brother, it kills our pride and joy,” he said.

Ahenkorah said it was sad that trade relations between countries in Sub-Saharan Africa had been so restrictive, stressing the need for knowledge sharing and collaboration to deepen trade.

He said there was need for English-speaking West African countries to borrow a leaf from their Francophone counterparts.

The deputy minister said Nigeria had a role to play in Ghana’s 10-point strategic development agenda.

Also speaking, Consul-General of Ghana in Lagos, Mr Maxwell Awiagah, said there was need to address complaints of harassment and extortion of money at the borders.