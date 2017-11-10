FRSC Decries Attacks On Marshals In C’River

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State, Mr Chukwudi Udenta, has expressed worry over the incessant attack on command’s marshals on official duty in the state.

Udenta said this in Calabar when he received members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River Council in his office, Calabar.

“Lately, we have been having series of attacks on our marshals in Calabar.

“Recently, some people in uniform stormed on my men along Marian Road and shot them; we have reported the matter to the Police.

“Also, one of our men was beaten by a motorist who refused arrest and as I speak, the officer is still in the hospital. This is an attack too many,” he said.

The commander warned that the command would not take more of such un-provoked attacks from members of the public.

“We will not tolerate it any longer.

“We have the right to self defence, we cannot sit down and watch our men being killed or molested in the course of doing their legitimate duties.”

Udenta urged members of the public not to see FRSC officials as enemies but as enforcement agents working to ensure safety on the roads in line with the FRSC Act 2007.

“People need to understand that we are out just to enforce safety rules and to save lives. ‘’

The sector commander pledged to partner with the NUJ in sensitising the public on rules guiding driving.

He commended NUJ for contributing to the mainstay of FRSC in the country.

Earlier, the state Chairman of NUJ, Mr Victor Udu, said the visit was to seek synergy with the corps on ways to ensure safety of lives and property on the road.