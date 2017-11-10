Expert Wants Standardisation Of Agric Products

Member of Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria, Prof. Samson Aribido has called for standardisation and grading of agricultural products in Nigeria.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja, Monday.

The proffesor of Animal Science at Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, said standardisation would help to enhance marketing and commensurate pricing of produce.

He said under-pricing, arising from non-standardisation of farm and other agricultural products, had negatively affected the income that ought to have naturally come to farmers.

The don said it was against this backdrop that Commodity Brokers Association was conceived “as a child of necessity to address the anomalies from the proscription of Commodity Board in 1987.

“Having abolished Commodity Board in 1987 through the dictates of the implementation of Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) the commodity market became exposed to a lot of intrigues and inconsistencies.”

Aribido added that the situation deteriorated to the extent that commodities were bought at give away prices to exporters and foreigners from Asian countries.

He said: “these things have been going on and nobody seems to be worried about it despite the fact that it is killing our economy.

“The problem is that we don’t have a system of pricing our products for the benefit of farmers and that is the reason why the commodity brokers association is coming up.

“And thankfully enough, the Sovereign Investment Agency is now coming up to develop our commodity exchange.”

He explained that Commodity Exchange was a standardised platform where operators were expected to have passed certain training and thereby certificated by the exchange to be able to deal in the value chain concerning marketing of agricultural products.

According to him, the institution which is likely to come on board soon will partner the Commodity Brokers Association and the exchange to produce dealers and operators of the market.

He noted that farmers would then take premium prices for their commodities that were of good grade and not just sell them off as composite commodities (ungraded) at give away prices.