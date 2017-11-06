Wike Lauds Bayelsa’s Ecumenical Centre, Others

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described the Annual Thanksgiving Day instituted by the Bayelsa State Government and the newly constructred Ecumenical Centre in Yenagoa as a source of double blessings to the people of Bayelsa State.

Wike stated this at the 2017 Annual Thanksgiving service of the state which held Thursday at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said Rivers and Bayelsa states shared affinity as the states that produce the nation’s wealth.

Wike, over the weekend lamented the continued illegal activities of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State.

During the launching of a book on Community Policing written by Dr Uche Mike in Port Harcourt, the governor noted that SARS in the state led by Mr Akin Fakorede was perpetuating all manner of criminalities in the state.

Represented at the book launch by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon Emeka Woke,, the governor urged people of the state not to be intimidated by SARS.

He said that it was regrettable that SARS whose official mandate is to protect lives and property had become a thorn in the flesh of those it is supposed to serve.

Wike said officers of SARS were involved in armed robbery, kidnapping and all manner of crimes including rigging of elections in the state.

Wike commended the author of the book, Mr Uche Mike for taking pains to write a book on community policing, stressing that security was critical in any society and more so in the state.

He emphasised the need for security officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties and to refrain from dabbling into politics and other issues outside their constitutional mandate.