Wike, Financial Times Strike Deal -To Promote Investment In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last weekend led a delegation of top government functionaries to the Financial Times of London.

The governor was received on arrival at the Financial Times’ headquarters in London by Commercial Director, Africa and The Middle East, Mr. Mark Carwardine, and Sales Manager for Africa and the Middle East, Larry Kenny.

Wike, during the visit, held strategic talks with the management of Financial Times and secured partnership of the world’s leading business publication in both promoting the Rivers’ brand and her investment opportunities on the global stage.

He sought and received the partnership of the Financial Times in driving business opportunities in Rivers State.

The governor also used the opportunity of the visit to ask for greater spot-light on Nigeria, due to her fledgling democracy, which according to him, was undermining development and investment opportunities in the country.

“Another area of our interest has to do with the survival of democracy in Nigeria. We can’t talk about investment when we don’t have democracy. Investments can only thrive when institutions are strengthened and not weakened. We believe that with what is happening in Nigeria today, if people don’t speak out, democracy may not survive,” the governor added.

While acknowledging the political challenges of Nigeria, Commercial Director, Financial Times, Mr. Mark Carwardine, thanked Wike for his visit, and assured to strengthen collaboration with the Rivers State Government in promoting its investment opportunities and brand.

Wike and the visiting delegation after their meeting were led on a tour of the corporate headquarters of the organisation in Southwark Bridge, London.

Members of the governor’s delegation included elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Anyanwu, members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ken Chikere and Hon. Betty Apiafi, former Sports Minister, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr. A. J. Beredugo, and renowned journalist, Mrs. Dornu Kobara.