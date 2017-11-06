Wike Addresses Chatham House, Today – Places Rivers On Global Focus – UK Appearance Vindicates Gov’s Giant Strides -PDP

The significance of Rivers State in international affairs will be highlighted once again, today, as Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike addresses the world during an engagement at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) in London.

Wike, who will be speaking on: “Defining Development for Rivers State and Steps to Sustainable Implementation”, is expected to field questions from a cross section of participants which include policy makers, international journalists and business and development experts.

The governor, who is rated as Nigeria’s Best Performing Governor, will bring to the table, issues of development as they relate to Rivers State, and how he has surmounted the challenges of economic downturn and political hostility.

A forthright and courageous Governor, Chief Wike will outline the areas of expected collaboration between the international community and political stakeholders in Nigeria for the strengthening of the nation’s democracy.

Reputed to be Nigeria’s political conscience, Wike will interface with participants on key areas that would help foster growth in other developing countries, especially states and provinces that are in opposition.

It would be recalled that Chief Nyesom Wike emerged as the governor of Rivers State on April 11, 2015 with an overwhelming mandate.

He polled a total of 1,029,102 votes amounting to 87.77 per cent to defeat Dr Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 124,896 votes, amounting to 10.65 per cent.

Repeated rerun elections orchestrated by political flaws masterminded by the APC-led Federal Government have proven that Wike enjoys an overwhelming support base in Rivers State as APC could not win elections on the field despite being aided by compromised security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wike brings an opposition perspective to Chatham House, which is expected to deepen the global understanding of the development and political challenges facing Nigeria at the moment.

The Royal Institute of International Affairs also known as Chatham House had formally invited the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to share his thoughts on development issues via a letter dated 19th August, 2017, by her Research Director, Dr Alex Vines.

According to Chatham House: “We would be delighted to host you for an hour-long public event during which you would be invited to deliver an address up to 20minutes, followed by questions and discussion for the remaining time.

“Chatham House audiences are made up of policy makers and decision makers, business representatives, media, academics and other experts”, the letter explained.

Eminent figures who have spoken at Chatham House include: President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, President Helen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and Presidents John Mahama and John Kufour of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has described the invitation to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by the Chatham House, United Kingdom for a lecture on sustainable development as an affirmation by the international community of the governor’s commitment and contribution to the development of the state.

In a press statement made available to journalists, the state PDP boss noted that through prudent use of available meagre resources and selfless efforts, Wike has ensured that infrastructural development projects are decentralised in the state which has ensured that the people have access to basic amenities.

Of particular interest, according to Obuah, is that all these unprecedented efforts of the Wike administration are not only noted within the state but also appreciated by international assessors who are excited that besides conferring Wike with awards of excellence in leadership, have also deemed it worthwhile to invite him to deliver a lecture at a world conference to oblige other leaders around the globe the opportunity to benefit from his socio-economic policies and strategies.

Obuah further observed that the international recognitions accorded Wike have also rubbished his political opponents and their prejudices against his developmental efforts in the state.

“We are also happy because we have been vindicated of our choice of Wike as the best bet for the office of governor of Rivers State.

“Again, we are excited because the assessment by the international organisations is open to all public officers nationwide, irrespective of the sector, and it’s on record that no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whether at the state or federal level was considered worthy of such recognition”, the state PDP boss noted.

While wishing Wike a very successful outing at the international conference as a guest lecturer, Obuah reassured that the PDP-led government in Rivers State will stop at nothing in redeeming the state from the economic stagnation undeservedly foisted on it by the immediate past administration.

He implored the people to always remain supportive and prayerful for Wike, whom he described as an internationally-acclaimed agent of development.