Unions Flay Dissolution Of NUBIFIE’s Executive

The Leadership of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) have kicked against the dissolution of the NUBIFIE newly elected National Executive Officers.

In a statement issued last Friday by the union’s National Secretary, Comrade Muhammad Sheikh said that the leadership of NUBIFIE and United Labour Congress, to which the union is affiliated have rejected the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity’s directive to dissolve the union’s national elected executive officers suspend the union’s activities and the appointment of caretaker committee to run the union.

Sheikh warned that the action would further precipitate more crises in the organised labour and industrial unrest in the financial sector of the nation’s economy.

The union advised the Ministry of Labour and Productivity officials to stop meddling in the affairs of the union, stressing that its National Executive Officers elected on September 15, 2017 at the Airport Hotel Lagos, witnessed by the ministry officials remained its authentic elected officers.

NUBIFIE specifically accused the ministry officials of acting on the instruction of an external body that has not been comfortable with the place and union affiliation to ULC.

Sheikh explained that the union has taken steps to explain to Mrs Akpan O.U, Director of Trade Unions Service, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity and to forward all relevant documents to the ministry that there is no industrial crisis in the union.

The union said the only sin of its officials is their affiliation to ULC.

The Tide investigation revealed that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity through its Director of Trade Unions Service and Industrial Relations Department, dissolved the leadership of the union in what the ministry considered as “intractable crisis in the union”.

In its place, the ministry appointed a 15-man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the union and organise another conference within 10 weeks.

The Tide learnt that also suspended was the union’s appointed General Secretary, who is the administrative head of the union and in its place, appointed an official from the ministry to act as secretary of the union.

The caretaker committee members are to be inaugurated on November 10, 2017 at the Ministry’s Conference room, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.