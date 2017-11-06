UN Envoy Advocates Financial Inclusion For Rural Dwellers

Visiting United Nations Advocate for Inclusive Finance, Queen Maxima of Netherlands has called for deliberate strategy to expand financial access to the poor and rural communities in Nigeria.

Queen Maxima, wife of King William-Alexander of Netherlands told newsmen

after visiting some health facilities in Lagos that her visit was to advance financial inclusion in Nigeria.

“Today, advances have been made, but half of Nigeria does not still even have a basic financial account,” Queen Maxima said.

The UN Special Advocate said she would hold talks with government and private sector stakeholders on how to improve access to payments of accounts.

She stressed the need for Nigerians to have access to credits to expand their businesses to be able to provide jobs for young Nigerians.

According to her, mobile money is one of the most promising tools for transforming opportunities in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Our correspondent reports that Queen Maxima will meet with business and political leaders in Lagos and Abuja during her three-day visit

While in Lagos, she visited Subol Hospital and Paelon Clinic where residents were accessing health services through mobile phones as well as d Lydya Group which provides s access loans to businesses through digital means.