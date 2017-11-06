Street Sweepers Protest Unpaid Salaries In Edo

Some street sweepers under the Edo State Waste Management Board in Benin have staged a protest in Government House over non-payment of their seven months salaries.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions, “Governor Obaseki hear our cry’’, “Pay us our money’’ and “Commissioner for Environment, where is our money’’?

One of the protesters, Mrs Magdalene Osemwenkhae, said non-payment of their salaries has made life difficult and brought hardship on the wellbeing of their families.

Osemwenkhae appealed to all relevant authorities in the state to urgently pay them without further delay.

Addressing the protesters, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, assured them that all issues leading to the delay on the payment of their salaries were currently being resolved.

Shaibu explained further that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was at the meeting with all the contractors under the waste management agency to resolve the issues.

He gave the assurances that the arrears would be paid soon.

Shaibu said that the government was planning a better Public Private Partnership (PPP) to keep the state clean, adding that the partnership would impact positively on their welfare.