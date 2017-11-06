Royal Father Charges Community, NPA On Improved Relations

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX has called for a closer relationship between the community and the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Onne/Ikpokiri Port, Rivers State.

The Monarch made the call when the management of the Port led by the Ports Manager, Alhaji Hassan Abubakar Ismalla paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area recently.

The Paramount ruler of Ogu Kingdom said as one of the host communities of the Port, such close relationship would bring peaceful co-existence and conducive business environment.

He described the people of Ogu as hospitable and peace loving, urging the Port Manager and his management to regard Ogu as their second home.

The Amanyanabo disclosed that the Federal Government gazette the port as Onne / Ikpokiri Port, but wondered why the sudden change of nomenclature, urging them to correct the mistake.

According to him, Ogu and Onne people are good neigbours with economic interest and other activities, and advised NPA to embrace the two host communities to ensure robost relationship.

King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo reiterated that Ogu is very peaceful and friendly to its visitors and those doing business in the area, and assured that with constant dialogue there would be good working relationship between Ogu community and the Authority.