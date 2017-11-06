‘Obiano Remains APGA’s Authentic Candidate’

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the news by some online platforms which claim that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano from parading himself as the authentic candidate of APGA in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Anambra State as false and deliberate.

APGA’s National Legal Adviser, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri said in a statement yesterday that there was no such order or ruling by any court in Abuja or anywhere in Nigeria, stressing that Obiano is still the authentic candidate of APGA.

Mbaeri said the party was aware that Martin Agbaso approached the Federal High Court in Abuja through an originating summons seeking some reliefs.

According to Mbaeri, the reliefs include; an ex parte’ application for interim injunction restraining Obiano as the authentic candidate of APGA; to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising him as APGA flag-bearer, and order for substituted service of the court processes.

“However, the presiding judge, Justice J.T. Tsoho declined the applicants’ request for an interim order of injunction restraining both INEC and Chief Obiano. The judge merely agreed that Chief Willie Obiano can be served the court processes by substituted means. The court’s ruling was merely procedural and is to ensure that parties to the matter are duly informed,” Mbaeri explained.

He added that as a law abiding political party whose gubernatorial candidate emerged through the most transparent process observed and certified by the electoral umpire, APGA is confident that no amount of blackmail or false rumour can stop its march to victory in the November polls.

“Therefore Ndi Anambra and all APGA faithful are urged to disregard the antics of the desperate opposition who have resorted to distorting the facts using pliable internet habitués to peddle misleading news,” he said.