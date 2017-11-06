Northern Group Tips Secondus For Chairman

A group, under the aegis of Northern Integrity Watch, at the weekend said that among the contestants for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship position, Prince Uche Secondus has the highest appeal.

The group said that as an experience party man, Secondus has what it takes to move the party to the next level, adding that his role as the former PDP deputy national chairman shows that he’s a party builder.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Alhaji Ahmed Saliu noted that South-South has never got that position, stressing that the Constitution of the party, did not make provision for acting chairman.

“At this time in the life of PDP, the party needs a man with experience, the man who can take the party to the next level, Secondus has this experience.

“His role as the deputy national chairman portrays him as the man that has the knowledge and understanding of the workings of the party, and he knows how to put round pegs in round holes.

“As a bridge builder, he knows people across the six geopolitical zones, and he commands respect among the party members across the zones.

“If PDP is in the hands of a man who can reach members across the zones, it means that the party would not only grow but will be stronger in all ramifications.

“The chances of PDP winning the 2019 are obvious, especially when the party is in the hands of a man who has the capacity to face the opposition and tell them the truth even in the face of intimidation. Secondus is endowed with all these qualities,” the northern group argued.

The group pointed out that the nation needs Secondus at the helm of affairs in the party to turnaround things for the nation, especially now that the country is facing hard times in the hands of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group said that South-South has proven that it is prepared for the leadership position, unlike the South-West that has not put its house in order, where seven aspirants are contesting for one position.

To further demonstrate the lack of seriousness among the South-West aspirants, they could not even agree on a consensus among themselves. This goes to show that they are not ready to lead the party.

The group said that it has members across the northern states, and was ready to mobilise PDP supporters to actualise the desire of Secondus to become the next chairman of the party, adding that it was already moving round the people that matter in the party for its noble agenda.