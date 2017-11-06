N120bn Bribery Allegation: IGP Slams N5bn Suit Against Misau

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has instituted a N5billion defamation suit against Senator Isah Misau, whom he said raised sundry corruption allegations against him in the media.

The IGP, in the suit he filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, insisted that Misua who is representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, greatly tarnished his public image. For instance, the IGP told the court that Misau had in a news report entitled “Police Officers Pay Bribe for Special Promotion—Senator”, published in the Daily Trust of August 10, quoted thus:

“You are talking about N500,000, it’s beyond that. A serving police officer aware of the trend has told me that they pay as much as N2.5million to get special promotion.

Other sources have also confirmed to me. So it is nothing but fact.” He told the court that the lawmaker had in other reports that were published in the same paper on August 22 and 26, , entitled , “Bribe for Promotion:

“Senator asks DSS to probe Police, PSC”, and “Senator accuses IGP of collecting N120 billion from oil firms, others”, accused him of perpetrating bribery and corruption in the Nigerian Police Force.

The plaintiff insisted that Misau’s allegation that he collected payment for special security service rendered by the police to corporate bodies, oil firms and highly placed citizens, was false and malicious. He said that Misau accused him of nepotism by alleging that he not only favoured officers of his Nupe extraction, but that he also appointed one Moses Jitoboh who was out of field of operational service to that of political service for close to 20 years, as Adamawa State Police Commissioner.

Consequently, the IGP, aside asking for N5billion as aggravated and exemplary damages, further prayed the court to compel Misua to tender public apology to him in two widely read national dailies. He is also seeking for an order of injunction restraining Misau (defendant), by himself his cohorts, servants or otherwise, from further publishing, causing to be published, the said words similarly defamatory of the plaintiff.

The IGP told the court that allegation that he collected as much as N15million from police officers seeking favourable posting, depicted him as a corrupt public officer.

He said that words Misau used against him were “offensive” in their natural and ordinary meaning.

According to him, the words were understood to mean that the plaintiff collects huge sums of money from police officers for postings or promotion, that the plaintiff is involved in crimes and criminality of bribery and corruption, nepotism, that the plaintiff makes undue gain of N10billion monthly from oil companies, banks and wealthy individuals without paying same into government coffers, and that the plaintiff is incompetent to run the Nigeria Police Force.

The police boss told the court that his reputation has been seriously damaged, saying he has suffered and still suffering considerable distress, loss of reputation, embarrassment, shame, odium, anxiety, anguish, opprobrium and injury to his feelings.

The IGP said he was being shunned by some friends, colleagues, members of the Armed Forces, senior government officials, International bodies and being hated by some members of the public and seen as a corrupt and incompetent person to run and manage the Nigeria Police Force.

He averred that the said publications by the Senator concerning him has seriously lowered his reputation, esteem, integrity and reputation in the eyes of well- meaning Nigerians, some senior government officials, as well as before local and international communities.

Meantime, the suit has been assigned to Justice Jude Okeke who has okayed for hearing on November 13. It will be recalled that Misau was on October 19, docked before the high court for making “injurious falsehood” against the IGP and the Police.

The lawmaker however pleaded not giulty to the five-count charge that was endorsed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, even as he was granted bail by the Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello to the tune of N5m with two sureties in like sum.