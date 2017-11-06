Monarch Hails Wike’s Dev Strides

Apparently overwhelmed with the unparalled infrastructural and human capital development recorded in the Rivers State in about two and half years in office, the Eze Ala Umuokobo-Obete, Ndoki, Oyigbo, Eze Peter Ubadineke Umenta has said that Governor Nyesom Wike has silenced his detractors by his wonderful achievements in various areas of human endeavour.

Eze Umenta was speaking to newsmen at his palace in international organisation’ awards to the Governor said the awards are testimonies of his sincere commitment to the service of the state and the entire humanity.

He noted that the two distinguished awards from the UN body confirmed that governor Wike had performed creditably, far and above other governors in the country, saying that his council of chiefs and the entire people of his domain were happy to identify with him at this auspicious moment when the entire people of the state and indeed all lovers of democratic dividends are felicitating with him for making them proud.

The royal father who is also the chairman, Umuokobo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, observed the awards would no doubt be dedicated to the state and to the glory of God for making it possible for them to identify and recognise him for the honour, pointing out that this global show has also showcased the state. While urging him to continue to sustain the tempo, the monarch used the forum to remind him of the bad state of Oyigbo-Aba Road which has developed deep potholes, thus making it almost impassable by motorists plying the road. He pointed out the federal road had been neglected and abandoned by the central government for several years and appealed to Governor Wike to intervene to save the people of Oyigbo the inconveniences they pass through on daily basis and prayed God to continue to bless him.