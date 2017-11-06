Make Christ Your Marriage Bedrock, Banigo Tells Couple

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says for marriages to succeed, couples must make Jesus Christ the bedrock of their marriages.

Banigo stated this during the wedding ceremony between former Miss Ogechi Odoemena and Dr. Doye Agbiki at Greater Evangelism World Crusade (Base Church), D/Line in Port Harcourt.

According to her, mutual fidelity, trust, tolerance and selfless love for one another are the necessary ingredients to ensure a happy home.

She said she will continue to mentor and follow up the couple in the things of the Lord in order to keep them on track, and prayed the Almighty God to bless them with many children.

Also speaking, the groom’s father who was a former Chief Press Secretary to several former military administrators of old Rivers State, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki, advised the couple to remain faithful to each other.

He said “At any point when you are wrong, apologise to your spouse because marriage is about management, couples should be able to manage each other in love”.

Earlier, the officiating minister, Rev. Steve Oparaodu had charged all persons who witnessed the marriage to do everything within their powers to ensure the marriage remains solid, happy and prosperous.