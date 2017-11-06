Global Warming: Refineries Risk Closure By 2035

Quarter of the world’s oil refineries risk closure by 2035 if governments do not meet targets to limit fossil fuel burning in the fight against global warming, a report released last Thursday said.

A surge in electric vehicle sales and higher efficiency in internal combustion and jet engines are expected to slow demand growth for fuels such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in the coming decades, potentially putting pressure on refining profits.

At the same time, governments around the world are set to introduce legislation in the coming years to limit emissions of heat-capturing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in order to meet targets set at a U.N-backed Paris conference in 2015.

As a result, companies such as Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Total and China’s largest refiner, Sinopec, could see profits from refining drop by 70 per cent or more over the period.

This fact is according to the report co-authoured by environment think-tank, Carbon Tracker, Swedish investment fund AP7 and Danish pension fund, PKA.

The study is based on the International Energy Agency’s 450 Scenario to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius under which oil demand declines by 23 per cent between 2020 and 2035.

Under this scenario, in spite of new refinery additions in Asia and the Middle East, only 62 per cent of global capacity will be required to meet demand compared with around 80 per cent today.

Profits from converting crude oil into refined products will also shrink.

That in turn means that approximately one quarter of the 2016 refining capacity, the equivalent of some 24.7 million barrels per day of oil demand, will need to be closed, the report said.

The closures would likely be more pronounced in developed economies where oil demand is expected to peak earlier than in developing economies.

Also, modern, complex refineries that can produce more high quality and cleaner fuels are likely to fare better than older plants.

“The consequences of achieving a 2 degree Celsius world are far more detrimental to the refining sector than the upstream sector, as it results in structural over-capacity and associated poor refining margin environment.

“This can only be addressed by sustained capacity rationalisation,” said Alan Gelder, vice president for research at Edinburgh-based consultancy Wood Mackenzie which took part in the report.

Meeting the emission reduction targets, however, seems distant today. A report published on Tuesday said global emissions are set to be 30 per cent higher than the target needed by 2030.