FG Set To Empanel Minimum Wage …C’ttee Sacks Public Assets Recovery Panel Boss

After a year of dilly-dallying, the Federal Government has finally woken up from the slumber, and approved names of its team in the tripartite committee to negotiate a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s tacit approval of the Federal Government nominees for the proposed review of the National Minimum Wage.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who disclosed this, last weekend, after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the committee will shortly after the labour delegation to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, returns be inaugurated.

Ngige explained that at the inception of the administration, Buhari had promised to address issues of low minimum wage for Nigerian workers to enable their wages take them home, adding that with the approval of members of the committee, the date for their inauguration would be determined as soon as members of the organised labour return from the meeting of the Labour Governing Board in Geneva.

He said, “When we came to power in 2015, there was a minimum wage, and by May 2016, we now had a deregulation in the petroleum industry and prices of petroleum products went up and we started discussions with the organised Labour.

“One of the agreements was that the issue would be addressed. The old law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empanelling a new national minimum wage committee.

“I have cleared the appointments with the President today and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal and states, the private sector – National Employment Consultative Agency (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“These are the arms that will be involved. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to fine-tune is the date for inauguration.”

The minister said discussion with the affected parties would decide whether the N56,000 minimum wage being demanded by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), will be achievable, adding that, various jobs had been created by the agricultural policy of this government and that between five to seven million jobs have so far been created.

He said, “This is the first major opportunity we had to brief Mr. President, especially as we had a harvest of strikes in September. So, we had to look at where we are and also look at where we are in terms of job creation, labour administration and the issue of national minimum wage, which labour has been asking the government to set in motion the process”.

“We promised jobs but what has happened is that people tried to quantify jobs in terms of white collar jobs for graduates from universities, polytechnic but they don’t want to look at the blue collar jobs.

“Agriculture and agric chains alone have created more than 5-7million jobs. Talk in terms of rice. From rice tilling, harvesting, sending to the paddies, mills, and even where people are making the jut bags, people are getting jobs. So, that value chain alone from agric is enormous.

“Take the N-Power for instance. We have created several jobs.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has removed Chief Okoi Obono-Obla as chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN in a statement, yesterday, said that recent actions of Obono-Obla, who is equally an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution ran contrary to the enabling act that established the panel.

Consequently, the AGF directed Obono-Obla to “henceforth desist from carrying out any operation in his capacity as head of the panel”.

Obono-Obla was notified of his sack via a letter dated November 1, 2017, with file number HAGF/SH/2017/VOL/1/60, which was signed by the AGF.

In the letter, Malami maintained that activities of the panel contravened established administrative procedures and protocols in the nation’s civil service structure.

He warned Obono-Obla to strictly comply with the Federal Government’s directive that he should hands-off from further presiding over any activity in the name of the panel.

Obono-Obla was also barred from further granting press interviews without firstly securing permission to speak on any official matter.

“Obla is also instructed to henceforth seek clearance from the AGF before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters, while he is directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the panel to the minister for onward transmission to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.”

Malami’s letter titled, ‘RE: Directive In Respect of Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property’, was said to be a follow-up to a previous letter from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to the statement, Malami’s letter to Obono-Obla read: “I have received a letter Ref. SH/OVP/DCOS/FMJ/0424 dated 20th October, 2017, in respect of the above subject from the Office of the Vice President.

“In the said letter, the Vice President expressed his concerns on the activities of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property which runs contrary to the enabling Act establishing it.”

He also noted that the activities of the panel run foul or contrary to established administrative procedures and protocols in the Federal Civil Service structure.

“In view of the foregoing coupled with the directives contained in the letter under reference, you are hereby directed to refrain from any further action or taking any step in your capacity as the chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property with immediate effect until directed otherwise by His Excellency, the Vice President.

“While you are to await further instructions in respect of the panel’s mandate, you are hereby directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the panel to the undersigned for onward transmission to the Vice President.

“Furthermore, you are required to henceforth seek clearance from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters.

“While appealing for immediate and strict compliance with the contents of this letter, please, accept the assurances of my warm regards and best wishes”, the letter added.