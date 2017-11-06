Cleric Blames Nigeria’s Woes On Greed

General Overseer of Rescue Revival Assembly, Port Harcourt, Rev. Lucky Adagogo Toby has said that the current economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians is man-made and not a curse from God as speculated.

Toby who stated this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently said that the recession in the country was surmountable, urging the people to turn to God for solution.

According to him, the economic hardship is purely the handiwork of greedy politicians, many years of marginalization, leadership incompetence and corruption, and not from God as stated by some self-acclaimed prophets and prophetesses.

The clergyman who expressed hope that Nigeria could emerge as a prosperous nation, stressed that the recession was caused by the leaders both past and present as a result of mismanagement of funds and greed, corruption and inefficient implementation of government policies.

He said that the economic hardship in Nigeria was not punishment from God, “because if God is punishing Nigerians, then why did he bless the people with much natural resources?

“I think our problems are human based. My candid advice to the present dispensation is to be honest, steadfast and result-oriented in policies and pray fervently for God’s divine intervention and guidance,” he said. The servant of God maintained that Nigeria could overcome the fight against corruption and over-come economic recession if policies made could be properly implemented.

Toby further stressed that during recession in the days of Egypt, money became worthless and failed the people, adding that even the leaders did not know what exactly to do, but took a bold step by looking outside the party line for Joseph.