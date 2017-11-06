Buhari Has No Chance In 2019 – Group

The Chairman, Caretaker Commtitee of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Mary Minaseichinbo has commended the people of the area for their massive turn-out and participation in this month’s sanitation exercise.

Mary Minaseichinbo made the commendation while monitoring the exercise.

According to her, she was impressed with the awareness of the people on the need to keep their surroundings clean to avert outbreak of disease, adding that cleanliness is next to godliness and enjoined them to sustain the tempo.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC chairman maintained that in as much as Governor Nyesom Wike gave priority to sanitations security and empowerment, she would replicate such in the local government area for the progress and development of the State and for the people to feel the impact of the government.

Hon Minaseichinbo noted that on no account should people especially the youths use the period to do other illegal activities as the authorities and the law enforcement agents would deal decisively with anyone who violates the sanitation order of 7.am to 10 am every last Saturday of the month.