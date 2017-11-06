$16bn Egina FPSO Berths On Nigerian Shores, Soon

The much awaited $16billion Total Egina Floating Production Storage Offshore (FPSO) has finally left the port of Gohyeon in Jeoje, South Korea for its final integration in Nigeria.

Confirming the development, last weekend, Chief Operating Officer of Samsung in Nigeria, Mr. Frank Ejizu, said the sail of the FPSO was a great achievement for the oil and gas industry and Nigerian economy.

Ejizu explained that this was the first time part of an FPSO would be fabricated and integrated in Nigeria, noting that the integration was also an encouragement for the Local content law.

He said: “We are ready to receive the Egina – FPSO when it arrives in the next 90 days, when it is fully integrated, it will create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“The Egina FPSO has a storage capacity of 2.2m barrel of crude oil and a production of 108,000 barrel per day capacity.

“The Egina is 35 meters high, 330 meters long with a flare boom of 100meters high just as it has capacity to accommodate 200 people at a time.

“The $3.6billion Fabrication end of the Egina project is being handled by the Lagos Deep Offshore Base (LADOL), and it is more that 95 percent completed.”