We’re Product Of God’s Grace-Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration is a product of God’s grace.

Wike stated this during the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Royal House of Grace International Church in Port Harcourt.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said it was quite instructive that the church was celebrating its Silver Jubilee in the same year the state celebrated its Golden Jubilee, stressing that the Almighty God, who was the originator of the Jubilee will continue to bless His people.

He said there was need for Christians, who have not fully repented to have a new encounter with Christ and be saved, stressing that there was nothing greater than the salvation of souls.

The governor expressed joy that a lot of youth answered the altar call at the occasion, noting that the younger generation needs to be salvaged from vices such as drug abuse, cultism, kidnapping, ritual killings and armed robbery by embracing Christ.

In his teaching, the Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries and Guest Speaker, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, who spoke on the theme, “Courage for Greater Glory”, said courage was what gives people the ability to face and overcome challenges in life.

According to him, no one can ever be great without grace, adding that what has kept the Royal House of Grace for the past 25 years was the grace of God, and prophesised that the church shall enjoy greater glory in the years ahead.

Earlier, the President and Founder, Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, had said the ministry was birthed by the Holy Spirit on Friday, October 30, 1992, at his residence in Woji Town, where the Lord gathered 15 persons to start the first Bible studies with the theme, “Doctrines of Royalty”.

He said for the past 25 years, the church has taken the gospel of Jesus Christ to many homes, villages, towns, cities, states and nations of the world, and has harvested a lot of souls for Christ