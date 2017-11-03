TCN Explains Power Outage In Lagos Communities

The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the in adequate power supply in some communities in Lagos to upgrading of its transformers at Ejigbo and Alimosho transmission sub-stations.

The Principal Manager (Public Affairs), TCN, Lagos Region, Mrs Celestina Osin disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source in Lagos, Wednesday.

According to her, all these communities are under Ikeja Electric Plc.

She said the upgrading of transformer, which commenced on Oct.16, was for five weeks or more depending on the conclusion of the project by the contractors.

The spokesperson, however, assured that said the upgrading of the transformers would increase the load capacities of the two sub-stations.

“At Ejigbo 132/33KV Transmission Substation, two NO 30MVA transformers are being upgraded to 100MVA transformer, so the station transformer capacity will now go from 160MVA to 300MVA.

“Also, Alimosho 132/33KV Transmission Substation has one NO 30MVA transformer being upgraded to 100MVA. Station transformer capacity will now increase from 160MVA to 230MVA.

“Consequently, Ejigbo 132/33KV Transmission Substation load will now increase to 240mw from 128mw.

“At the same time, Alimosho 132/33KV Transmission Substation load will go from 128mw to 184mw,” she said.

She said the management of TCN and Ikeja Electric Plc would work to avoid power outage, promising that s electricity supply would be given to electric consumers for some hours.

Osin appealed to all communities affected by the irregular supply to bear with the situation, adding that the objective of the project was to serve them better.

On Oct. 12, Ikeja Electric had in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Felix Ofulue, notified residents of Lagos communities of outage which he said would last over a month.