RSG Plans Integrated Women Dev Centre

The Rivers State Government has planned on integrated women development centre to accommodate all activities of women in the state.

State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ukel Ogaghiri said this in Port Harcourt, during the first anniversary of African Women Lawyers Association (AWCA) Nigeria, Rivers State branch.

Oyaghiri who represented the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Hon. Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike, at the occasion, said that the struggles for women and children’s rights had brought positive changes to the society.

She also commended the Association for its proposed housing programmes for vulnerable women and children, adding that, when completed, the project would provide succour to many women in the state.

The Commissioner, however, said that, the issue of shelter must not be left to government alone as public spirited individuals and organisations could complement government effort in the provision of shelter to the less privileged in the society.

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) Nigeria, Rivers State branch said it had concluded plans to obtain three plots of land at Omagwa for the construction of houses for vulnerable women and children in the state.

State Coordinator of the Association, Mrs Cordelia Eke said that the group was formed to champion the cause of women and children in the society.

Mrs Eke said that the theme of the celebration which was, “Women and Child Rights Advocacy, Repositioning for Greater Impact” was carefully chosen to examine the realities of the activities of the association within the past one year.

According to her, AWCA not only preaches the protection of rights of women and children, but has continued to see to an increase in the number of women liberated from the shackles of discrimination, violence, sexual abuse and injustice.

In her keynote address, Iyom Josephine Anenih, said that to achieve a society devoid of abuse, women organisation must focus on supporting each other by bridging the gup among themselves and avoiding the trap of competition for relevance”.

She noted that, eliminating sexual abuse, neglect, abuse or violation of human rights cannot be left to a single organisation.

“One way to help bring women organisations together is to exploit resources complementarities”, she said.

Highlights of the event included the launching of the shelter funds, amongst others.