No Automatic Ticket For Buhari -Group Says APC Can’t Survive 2019 -Okorocha

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that there will not be automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.

Okorocha who is the Governor of Imo State said that it was the constitutional right of the President to seek the mandate of the party for his re-election.

Okorocha, in an interview with state House correspondents in Abuja said that all processes for the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in all categories of position must pass through democratic process and must be transparent.

He, however, said that the President is healthier and stronger now than before he took ill.

The prouncement, yesterday by the Imo State Governor may have put paid to the move by some governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to push for the endoresment of President Buhari for an automatic ticket as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections

Similarly, a political group in Ondo State under the auspices of the Sunshine Integrity Vanguard has said Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

The group expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would regain power from the ruling party in 2019.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Andrew Ogunsakin in a statement in Akure, yesterday, said the APC had disappointed the entire people of the country.

According to the statement, since 2015 that the APC took over power at the centre, “things have been getting worse without any solution in sight.”

He added that if the PDP was able to complete the ongoing reconciliation moves successfully, “there is no way the APC can survive till 2019.”

The statement read: “We have no doubt that the PDP is now getting stronger and the leaders reconciling and preparing to take over power from the … APC. The people are tired of lies and propaganda from the APC.

“We thought the APC would bring real change to the country, but for the past two years, all promises are not being fulfilled and we want the real change, come 2019…

“The anti-corruption fight is nothing to write home about, it is only targeted at some perceived political enemies and you are not a thief if you are a member of the APC.

“From what the people are saying on the streets, PDP is the party to beat come 2019.”