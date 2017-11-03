NHIS Tasks States On Universal Health Coverage

The Acting Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Malam Attahiru Ibrahim has called on state governments to adapt NHIS mechanisms in pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Ibrahim made the call at the NHIS forum for state Commissioners for Health on the introduction of State Social Health Insurance Scheme last Wednesday in Owerri.

“One of the major challenges in the implementation of sustainable health insurance system in Nigeria is the non-adaptation of the NHIS mechanism by states to pursue the common goal of UHC.

“The non-uptake of the programme by the states has seriously hampered the attainment of UHC as states can really bring in the numbers.

“The NHIS has realised the importance of states as stakeholders to the overall improvement of coverage therefore must be constructively engaged in performing their roles as well as contribute to the national goal,’’ he said.

The acting scribe explained that the meeting was significant as it represents the phase of galvanising engagement with states across the federation.

Ibrahim, however, recognised and appreciated states involved in the pursuit of UHC, assuring that NHIS is ready to accord any state the necessary technical support to perform its function.

He stated that with the decentralisation of health insurance policy, NHIS hope to see that all states take the lead in the implementation of health insurance in the country.

The acting executive secretary identified some of the challenges in achieving UHC as sustainable resource mobilisation mechanism, dangers of pool fragmentation, attendant administrative costs, and coverage of the poor and hard to reach, among others.

He reiterated that NHIS would provide the needed leadership and support towards ensuring that citizens were given the power to access health care whenever they needed it.