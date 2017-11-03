Condolence Visit: IAUE Extols Late Prof Dienye

The demise of Professor Emeyal Dienye has been described as not only a loss to his immediate family, but to the academia and the nation.

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele said this when the management of the university paid a condolence visit to the family of the erudite scholar and administrator on Tuesday.

The VC who was represented by the Director of Academic Planning, Professor Vincent Asuru, recalled the selflessness and dedication exhibited by the deceased in shaping the fortunes of the former Rivers State College of Education which later became the present Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Recall that Professor Dienye was former Provost of the erstwhile College of Education.

Among the contributions he made were the appointment of a professor for the college, the first in the history of Colleges of Education in Nigeria, infrastructural and manpower development, and the relative harmony he instilled among the staff unions and the management.

Professor Ndimele observed that the deceased was not just an astute administrator but also played the role of a father and advisor, adding that the university would always identify with the family.

He expressed the condolences of the university governing council, staff and students to the bereaved family while praying that God may give them the fortitude to bear the loss. He also promised that the university would participate in the burial activities.

Responding, wife of the departed, Professor (Mrs.) Victory Dienye expressed gladness for the visit by the university management, adding that she was grateful and touched.

She highlighted some of the assistance the institution had extended to the family while the deceased was alive, describing it as an attestation that her husband served well in the college as provost.

Mrs Dienye said she was happy to hear that her late husband touched lives positively and contributed to the processes that transformed the institution to what it is today.

She also charged the delegation to emulate and exhibit the good virtues of the late professor in order to take the institution to higher heights.