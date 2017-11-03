Ayade Donates 20 Patrol Vans To Security Agencies

In a bid to ensure that Cross River State remains the safest and most secure city for business and leisure in the country, especially during the Yuletide, the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has presented another set of 20 operational vans to security operatives in the state.

This is coming after the governor made similar presentations of 150 pickup vans to different security operatives early this year as well as the deployment of additional 50 fully equipped operational vehicles to the state-owned non-arm bearing Homeland Security for surveillance services.

Speaking during the presentation of the vehicles to the various service commanders including some paramilitary organisations in Calabar, Governor Ayade noted that, “the state will not rest on its oars in ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of its citizenry at all times, hence our regular support to the operatives.”

While assuring the officers and men of the state’s continuous improvement on their welfare, Ayade explained that “the effort is to ensure that construction work at the proposed 275 kilometers superhighway and the Bakassi deep seaport is carried out without any hitches or breach of peace.”

According to him, “since the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon, Cross River State has become vulnerable to all forms of criminality, particularly militancy, which took advantage of the porous sea entrance to invade the state.”

He said that apart from the patrol boats, which the state was deploying soon, just as all land, borders must be fully fortified and made safe for investors.

Explaining the importance of the projects to the economy of the state and nation at large Ayade stated: “My major rescue plan is to find an alternative means of income and you know we’re a coastline state and we have taken advantage of that to develop the deep seaport as well as an evacuation corridor that will bring the Atlantic Ocean closer to our brothers in the north, thus making it easier for those in Maiduguri and Kano who want to use the road to port for exportation of their abundant solid minerals that abound in the area can do so without hitches.”

While extolling their pragmatic efforts at ensuring a safer state so far, Ayade hinted: “We know that you are gallant officers and all we believe is that with your presence and full commitment, we shall have our deep seaport and superhighway constructed devoid of any militancy attack.”

Responding on behalf of the other service commanders, the Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Victory Command, Commodore S.D. Jubril, who thanked the governor for always supporting them in discharging their constitutional duties, promised to do their best at ensuring that all project sites were protected, secure and work completed without any security issues.