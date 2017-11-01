Senator Tasks Students On Architectural Research

Former Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, George Thompson Sekibo has given a charge to students of architecture in various tertiary institutions in Rivers State to carry out research to enhance their learning.

Sekibo gave this charge shortly after being honoured with an award of fellowship by the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) at the just-concluded West Africa Architecture Festival in Port Harcourt.

He called on the institute to encourage architecture students to develop a culture of research to put them at par with their counterparts globally.

In a keynote address, Chief Executive Officer, James Law Cyber-tecture, James Law, charged Nigerian architects to strike a balance between architecture and nature, saying , “Architects must solve the problem of feeding a future population of nine billion people by building technologies that allow for nature”.

On his part, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi said that to be able to attract the Diaspora Africans to help in the development of the continent, the fight against corruption must be strategic and systematic as well as all encompassing, adding that the African governments must also invest in education to have a change of thought pattern commensurate to development.

The chairman of NIA, Rivers State and chairman, Local Organising Committee, Asomba Egbuonu while thanking the state Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike for the back-to-back hosting of the event, welcomed participants to the warm Rivers hospitality.

Tonye Nria-Dappa